EXCLUSIVE interviews with The Kids Are All Right stars Julianne Moore and Mia Wasikowska

It was the Sundance Film Festival's most talked-about movie and we've got exclusive interview footage with stars Julianne Moore and Mia Wasikowska

The Kids Are All Right is a family drama with a difference, starring Julianne Moore and Annette Bening as the same sex parents of two teenage offspring who go in search of their sperm-donor father.

Brilliantly casted and endearingly funny, the comedy drama has already gone down a storm at Sundance film festival and is set to follow suit later this week when the stars hit London Film Festival.

In her biggest role since she shot to fame for her portrayal of the curious Alice in Alice in Wonderland, Mia Wasikowska plays daughter Joni who is about to flee the nest and head to college.

Mia reveals she was attracted to the role for the balance of 'comedy and deeper, more moving' scenes, while Julianne had a hand in the film from the beginning, and hunted down director Lisa Cholodenko as she said she'd always admired her and the script in question.

The Kids Are All Right hits cinemas on 29 October, get the inside scoop below...

By Hayley Spencer