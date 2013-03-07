EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Life As We Know It

New romcom Life As We Know It sees Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl and funnyman Josh Duhamel pair up as the unlikely adoptive parents of a baby girl after their mutual friends are killed in a sudden car accident.
And if this clip is anything to go by then it's sure to be a funny flick! Needless to say it looks like there may be a little romance in the air as the film progresses, and what with an adorable toddler in two too, it's sure to be the perfect recipe for a girlie night out.
WATCH THE CLIP BELOW
We know where we'll be spending our Friday night!
By Hayley Spencer