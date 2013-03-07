EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Life As We Know It

Life As We Know It is out today, get a sneak peek at Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel in action as new parents here...

New romcom Life As We Know It sees Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl and funnyman Josh Duhamel pair up as the unlikely adoptive parents of a baby girl after their mutual friends are killed in a sudden car accident.

And if this clip is anything to go by then it's sure to be a funny flick! Needless to say it looks like there may be a little romance in the air as the film progresses, and what with an adorable toddler in two too, it's sure to be the perfect recipe for a girlie night out.

WATCH THE CLIP BELOW

The comedy is a rather timely role for Katherine, who adopted her baby daughter, Naleigh last year.

We know where we'll be spending our Friday night!

By Hayley Spencer