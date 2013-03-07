Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell marry

Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell have revealed they wed earlier this week in a secret ceremony…

Following in the footsteps of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, and Anne Hathaway and her beau, Adam Schulman, Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell married this week in a private Californian ceremony.

The newlyweds, who met seven years ago on the set of the Greenday video for Wake Me Up When September Ends, first prompted rumours of their tying the knot on Monday when they were spotted jetting out from LAX wearing matching gold bands on their wedding fingers.

They married the following day, with the bride's rep confirming that she wore a custom dress by Carolina Herrera.

Evan shared her joy about the ceremony on Twitter, saying: "Words cannot describe the happiness I am feeling. Overwhelming."

