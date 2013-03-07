Eva Mendes and Jamie Dornan for Calvin Klein jeans

Calvin Klein's divine duo team up for yet another sizzling Calvin Klein ad

Eva Mendes and Jamie Dornan are back and working it in front of the cameras for Calvin Klein's latest denim campaign.

SEE MORE EVA MENDES

The pair appear lying in the sun, dressed in nothing but their Calvin Klein jeans and with an oily sheen over their skin. Steven Klein shot the campaign in California and the resulting images are a set of utterly sizzling shots.

The ads promote Calvin Klein's new Whitewash Collection, a shape-enhancing range of denim that is super-contoured with translucent washes in pure and coated shades of white.

The campaign will hit billboards this spring.

By Pat McNulty