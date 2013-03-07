Eva Longoria to launch her own perfume

Actress Eva Longoria Parker is joining the ranks of celebrities putting their names to perfumes with the release of a scent called Eva by Eva Longoria.

The desperate housewife is not a huge fragrance fan telling WWD 'I have always been somewhat allergic to all perfumes and really wanted to create something that every woman could wear. So I decided to create my own fragrance that is light, fresh and unique. I think the scent of a woman is extremely sexy and this scent will prove that.'

The fragrance blends citrus, neroli, jasmine, muguet, violet and freesia and leaves notes of skin musk, amber and sandalwood.

'I never knew how complicated it was to create a unique scent that hasn't already been done,' said Eva. We can't wait to find out what the results will be!

By Pat McNulty