Eva Longoria, Jaime King and Kim Kardashian’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner go glam for the Hollywood style awards

Hollywood A-listers Eva Longoria, Chloe Moretz, Jaime King and Selma Blair put their most fashionable feet forward for the Style Awards

Hollywood was looking more stylish than ever last night with celebs including Eva Longoria, Chloe Moretz, Kim Kardashian’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Jamie King and Selma Blair all out in their glad rags for the Style Awards.

With a category created for them, Kylie and Kendall Jenner couldn’t have been happier to receive the Stylish Sisters award, with Kylie opting for a duck-egg blue sheer shirt tucked into a white mini and Kendall teaming a Collette Dinnigan lace blouse with an A-symmetric skirt for the occasion.

Eva Longoria worked a Victoria Beckham frock, making it the second year in a row, and new mum Selma Blair rocked a post-baby figure in a vintage James Galanos LBD.

And Jaime King and Chloe Moretz paired up for a photo opportunity with Chloe working a super-cute Miu Miu ensemble while Jaime went for sheer elegance in a midi shift dress and simple nude stilettos.