English roses rejoice as New Moon sends sales of pale make-up soaring

English roses rejoice as New Moon sends sales of pale make-up soaring
Rex
by: Georgie Hindle
7 Mar 2013

Twilight fever hits make-up shelves as fake-tans and bronzers are out and pale foundation is in

Not only are fans willing to wait hours to catch a glimpse of the Twilight stars, write ‘bite me’ on their faces and see the special midnight screening of New Moon, but Twi-hards now want to look just like the on-screen vamps by buying pale make-up.

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE NEW MOON PROMOTIONAL TOUR

Bronzed and sun-kissed glows have been replaced by girls wanting ghost-white complexions like Twilight New Moon stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

SEE MORE KRISTEN STEWART PICS HERE

Sales of pale make-up rose 200 per cent over the past month according to online beauty show FeelUnique.com. Their best-selling product was a fine, pale pink illuminating powder by Bare Escentuals called Mineral Veil.

Sales of other rose, ivory and milky-white make-up products have also risen in the run-up to the UK release of New Moon on 20 November.

This sweeping trend follows a growing number of celebrities embracing their natural pale beauty such as Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Twilight beauty herself, Kristen Stewart.

By Georgie Hindle

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top