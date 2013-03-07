English roses rejoice as New Moon sends sales of pale make-up soaring

Twilight fever hits make-up shelves as fake-tans and bronzers are out and pale foundation is in

Not only are fans willing to wait hours to catch a glimpse of the Twilight stars, write ‘bite me’ on their faces and see the special midnight screening of New Moon, but Twi-hards now want to look just like the on-screen vamps by buying pale make-up.

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE NEW MOON PROMOTIONAL TOUR

Bronzed and sun-kissed glows have been replaced by girls wanting ghost-white complexions like Twilight New Moon stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

SEE MORE KRISTEN STEWART PICS HERE

Sales of pale make-up rose 200 per cent over the past month according to online beauty show FeelUnique.com. Their best-selling product was a fine, pale pink illuminating powder by Bare Escentuals called Mineral Veil.

Sales of other rose, ivory and milky-white make-up products have also risen in the run-up to the UK release of New Moon on 20 November.

This sweeping trend follows a growing number of celebrities embracing their natural pale beauty such as Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Twilight beauty herself, Kristen Stewart.

By Georgie Hindle