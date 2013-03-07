Emma Watson set to return to Brown University

Emma Watson plans to complete her degree at Brown University in America

While Emma Watson was looking super stylish in black skinny jeans paired with a woven jacket at a New York fundraiser last night, it’s been confirmed that the Brit actress is packing her books and heading back to Brown University.

Having put her degree on hold for Harry Potter commitments, Ms Watson will return to the Ivy League university in January.

But fear not, what with three films including The Bling Ring set for release in 2013, we’ll still be seeing plenty of Emma on our screens.

