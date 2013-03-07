Emma Watson reveals all about post-Harry Potter movie The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Emma Watson talks about her exciting new role in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

With the post-Harry Potter success of co-star Daniel Radcliffe, it was only a matter of time before we saw Emma Watson's acting start to take off, and sure enough the actress has signed up for an adaptation of The Perks Of Being A Wallflower - based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky.

Clearly keen to move away from her Hermione Granger school-days, Emma has opted for this challenging role, telling MTV News: "I had never read the book before, but a lot of my friends at Brown were hugely into it, and when I told them I had this script, they were crazy excited."

But Perks is not the first movie Emma's done since her Potter graduation. She plays Lucy in the hugely-anticipated upcoming film My Week With Marilyn - starring Michelle Williams as the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Clearly Emma's career is off to a stylish start. We can't wait to see what's next for the actress...

