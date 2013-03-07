Emma Watson named highest paid actress in Hollywood

Emma Watson has come top of the highest paid Hollywood actresses list of 2009.



The Harry Potter star, 19, is said to have banked more in 2009 than Hollywood heavyweights like Angelina Jolie, Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker, with her income being put at £20 million and 14th position in a top 40 table.

SEE EMMA WATSON PICS HERE

Her Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe pulled in even more cash, coming in 6th in the list and pocketing £25.6 million for his role in the last two movies of the Harry Potter series, The Deathly Hallows I and II.

The top five spots were taken up by movie directors, with Transformers director Michael Bay topping the table, raking in £78 million.

Steven Spielberg was snapping at his heels in second place with a 2009 fortune of £53.1 million, while Avatar director James Cameron came in fourth with £31.25 million.

But well done to our Brit star Emma for topping the female rich list.



By Ruth Doherty