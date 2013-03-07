Emma Watson in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower!

Emma Watson stars in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower – see the latest poster here…

Since finishing work on the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson has bagged herself coveted roles aplenty, and we can't wait to catch her in the adaptation of Stephen Chbosky's cult novel, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.

A coming-of-age story, the flick charts the experiences of misfit teen, Charlie, played by Ezra Miller. Emma stars as Sam, one of the rebellious seniors who helps to coax him out of his shell and experience the real world.

The latest poster shows the gang huddled together and the film's slogan: 'We are infinite'.

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower hits cinemas on 3 October.

By Hayley Spencer