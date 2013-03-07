Emma Watson has the magic touch as the highest-grossing actress of the decade

Her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter secures Emma at the top of the list

The Guinness Book of Records has named Emma Watson as the Biggest-Grossing Female Star of the 2000s.

Despite being just nine years old in 2000 her work role as Hermione in the hugely successful Harry Potter films, plus a voice part in The Tale of Desperaux has grossed $5.4 billion in global box office receipts.

At only 19-years-old, Emma also boasts the highest average box office takings per movie, with each of her films making an average of £554, 880,000.

Emma has reportedly amassed a personal fortune of £10million since her first outing as the young Harry Potter star and was recently placed sixth on Forbes’ list of Hollywood’s Most Valuable Young Stars.

She is currently dividing her time between fashion, as the face of Brit brand Burberry, and education as she is studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, before staring in the final two Harry Potter films in 2010 and 2011.

Fellow Briton Keira Knightley is the second Highest-Grossing Actress in Multiple Roles, thanks to 15 film parts over the last 10 years including playing Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe picks up the Highest Grossing Actor of the Decade for his role in Harry Potter, as Angelina Jolie retains her title as Most Powerful Actress with Johnny Depp as Most Poweful Actor.

By Georgie Hindle