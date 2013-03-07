Emma Watson gets first post-Harry Potter film role!

Emma Watson has secured her first film role since the Harry Potter film franchise, with new movie My Week With Marilyn.

Emma Watson has been one busy lady of late! She's graduated from Hogwarts, enrolled at Brown University, modelled for Burberry and she just recently went for the chop with a new cropped hairstyle. But somehow she must have found some time to read a script or two because she's won her first post-Potter role!

The film features a stellar line-up including Michelle Williams, Dame Judy Dench, Eddie Redmayne and man of the moment, Dominic Cooper. Emma will play a wardrobe assistant named Lucy in the movie based on the memoirs of Colin Clark (Eddie Redmayne), who worked as Laurence Olivier's assistant on the film The Prince And The Showgirl in 1956. The movie also starred Marilyn Monroe who Colin became obsessed with - Michelle Williams will be playing Marilyn!

It's not a huge role for Emma Watson, but it's a wise pick for the young actress who wants to make the transition from school-girl ingénue to more mature roles. Plus, Emma doesn't want to miss any University time.

The movie will begin shooting next month.

By Leanne Bayley

