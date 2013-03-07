Emma Stone wows in LBD on Letterman show

Crazy, Stupid, Love star Emma Stone goes leggy in Azzaro on The Late Show with David Letterman...

With a figure like that, actress Emma Stone would be crazy not to show it off and she did just that on the David Letterman show last night.

The Hollywood star flaunted her super-toned pins in a thigh-skimming Azzaro black minidress with low neckline and completed her stunning outfit with a pair of Brian Atwood Venus pumps in maroon - the star obviously knows that they are autumn's hottest hue!

Promoting her latest film, The Help, Emma even made an gushing impression on chat show host Letterman who told her that she had "tremendous beautiful eyes. It's a blue I have not seen, it's such a clear light blue it's like the light is emanating from them."

The Stone effect is clearly sweeping Hollywood!

By Annabelle Spranklen