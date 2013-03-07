Emma Stone works the ladylike trend on Good Morning America

Another day and another TV appearance for Emma Stone as the actress hit the ABC studios in New York to talk about her new films, The Help and Crazy, Stupid, Love, on Good Morning America.

The stunning actress swapped yesterday's short black Azzaro number, which she wore on the Letterman show, and embraced the new-season trend for longer hemlines in a slate grey dress and statement scarlet suede peep-toes.

With three different movies released in the same month, Emma talked of her busy schedule, "I mean, it’s been a busy couple of weeks, but it’s been so exciting -things are in close proximity. It doesn’t feel too crazy, they’re just close together, that’s all.”

We can't wait to see what she wears next!

By Annabelle Spranklen

