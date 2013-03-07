Emma Stone to play Gwen Stacy in new Spiderman movie

Some say she'd have made the perfect Mary Jane Watson but Emma Stone is to play Spiderman's other love interest, Gwen Stacy in the new Spiderman film.

When it was announced that Andrew Garfield would replace Tobey Maguire as Spiderman, everyone wondered who would replace his love interest Mary Jane Watson.

But who will fill Kirsten Dunst¹s shoes? The line up of actresses thought to be competing for the role of Mary Jane include Glee¹s Dianna Agron and Mia Wasikowska from Alice in Wonderland.

Emma Stone won the role of Gwen Stacy due to her amazing chemistry with Andrew Garfield and while she¹s not a huge name, she has appeared in films like Superbad, Zombieland and Easy A, which is currently in cinemas in the States.

A few facts you might not know about Emma Stone: she¹s a natural blonde (perfect for the role of Gwen); she¹s best friends with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend is Macaulay Culkin's little brother, Kieran.

The new Spiderman movie will be filmed in 3-D, and will focus on a younger version of the superhero. It's scheduled for release on July 3, 2012.