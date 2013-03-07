Emily Blunt, Amy Adams and Marion Cotillard hit the Independent Film Awards 2012

It was a star-studded night at the Independent Film Awards 2012 with everyone from Emily Blunt to Marion Cotillard to Lara Stone to Amy Adams making a fabulous appearance.

Working her new blonde hairstyle to the max, English actress Emily Blunt played peek-a-boo in a Calvin Klein dress from the fashion designer’s Resort 2013 fashion collection. Jimmy Choo sandals, a Christian Louboutin clutch and stunning Lorraine Schwartz jewellery added a hint of sparkle to her effortless style.

Amy Adams worked the peplum fashion trend in a stunning Giorgio Armani black dress. Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and Brian Atwood heels added just the right amount of drama.

Always one to watch in the style stakes, Marion Cotillard showcased another stunning Christian Dior look, walking the red carpet in a understand, yet beautiful Dior Fall 2012 Couture Dress. A Chopard necklace and Dior pumps added the final flourish.

On the other side of the red carpet, Lara Stone was modeling her pregnancy style in a wow-worthy scarlet Calvin Klein dress which showed off her burgeoning bump perfectly, and Agyness Deyn swapped the floor-sweeping gowns and rocked androgyny in a simple but oh-so chic brown suit. A super-sleek hairstyle and shiny brogues completed her striking style.

