Elton John’s pop-up shop

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish are clearing out their extensive wardrobes in the name of charity. The pair do a big clear-out for the pop-up store, called Out the Closet, every five years to benefit Sir Elton’s charity the Elton John Aids Foundation.

From a stocking-filler £10 to a budget-busting £2,000 (100% of the proceeds go to the foundation), you can get your hands on Elton’s former stage costumes or David’s favourite garb.

Labels on offer include Versace, Dior, Prada, Alexander McQueen, D&G and Jean Paul Gaultier in the form of clothes, accessories, luggage and sunglasses. The shop is restocked each day with a clearance sale on Saturday 19 December.

Even the stars are out for a bargain – best bud Elizabeth Hurley, super Elle Macpherson and singer Natalie Imbruglia have all shopped the pop-up store in previous years – the last store, in 2002, sold out of 15,000 items, raising £400,000.

Out the Closet, 12-19 December, Flower Cellars, 8-12 Russell Street, Covent Garden, London WC2

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood