Ella Henderson takes centre stage at Amy Winehouse Foundation Ball

A star-studded event was held at the Dorchester Hotel in London last night to raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation. Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse was at the event posing on the red carpet with The Voice’s Tyler James and her mother Janice Winehouse, who wore a floor length purple dress.

Amy’s friend and former collaborator Mark Ronson was also on hand to show his support as well as Jade Jagger and Paloma Faith who added some serious glamour to the red carpet in long evening dresses.

Ronnie Wood also supported the event by bringing along his guitar as part of the auction. The Foundation was set up 14 September 2011 on what would have been Amy’s 28th birthday and works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

Ella Henderson gave an amazing performance proving that her recent departure from the X Factor has not broken her spirits.

Amy’s goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, was also in attendance and looked elegant in a long black evening dress teamed with a pair of striking red shoes.

By Bernadette Cornish