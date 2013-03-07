Elizabeth Olsen talks fashion

InStyle met Elizabeth Olsen to talk style, her sisters and why she's just not that into dressing up...

Since she broke onto the acting scene in Martha Marcy May Marlene, there was no risk of Elizabeth Olsen staying in her big sisters' shadow. With several gritty and well-received roles now behind her, Lizzy (as she's known to friends) has found her latest calling in comedy. She plays free spirit Zibby in rom-com Liberal Arts, opposite How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor, who also wrote and directed the film.

Off-screen and the youngest Olsen has been proving that fashion runs in her family, thanks to her inimitable off-duty style. Speaking to InStyle she revealed she has no qualms with calling on her big sisters for style advice: "I'll ask my sisters what to wear, I always have. I used to steal clothes from them when I was growing up and now I ask them to take me shopping."

When it comes to the red carpet, Lizzy (as she's known to friends) isn't a girly-girl at heart, she prefers "masculine clothes for women" rather than "dresses and heels".

And when in London, Liberty is her favourite shopping haunt: "I love how it has my favourite designers all within racks of each other."

As for Elizabeth's next style hits, we'll be watching out for when she wears the "beautiful blouses and trenches" she had her eye on at her sisters' latest The Row show.

Interview by Hayley Spencer, video by Jo Hudson.

