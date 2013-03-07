Edith Bowman to host BAFTA Scotland Awards

Radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman will be hosting the prestigious awards show this Sunday. Find out the BAFTA Scotland nominees…

The British Academy Scotland Awards is one of the biggest nights in Scotland’s moving images industry calendar and this year it will be hosted by the charismatic Edith Bowman.

The native Scot is no stranger to the BAFTA Awards as she presented the BAFTA coverage for BBC in February. She said of the Scottish awards:

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the British Academy Scotland Awards 2012. The event is a brilliant showcase of the moving image industries and highlights the wealth of talent here in Scotland.”

This year the event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday 18 November with the very best Scottish talent in films, television and video games present.

There are 36 nominations in total and The Angels’ Share is currently leading the way with four nominations while Gregor Fisher and Elaine C Smith will go head to head for the Best TV Actor/Actress Category.

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA in Scotland, said, “It is fantastic to have Edith hosting this year. Edith understands the industry and is passionate about encouraging and celebrating talent here in Scotland. She’s perfect for the job.”

Keep an eye on Edith’s tweets on Sunday to see if she reveals what she will be wearing and see our full report on Monday with all the winners…

By Bernadette Cornish