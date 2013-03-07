Drew Barrymore, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale head out for arts sake

Drew Barrymore, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale headed to LA’s Museum of Contemporary Art for the MOCA-latte Red Sticker Campaign launch…

A recently red-haired Drew Barrymore tried out her new tresses at the MOCA-latte Red Sticker Campaign launch with Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale also there to celebrate the opening of the Museum of Contemporary Art’s exhibition, Art in the Streets.

With her fiery auburn locks let loose, Drew kept her look cool-casual with distressed jeans and a khaki tee tidied up with a navy blue blazer and finished the look with accessory of the moment, the cross-body bag.

Gwen Stefani went for an altogether more done up look wearing a white cutout top teamed with wide leg black trousers. Pushing her blonde hair back, Gwen showed off her porcelain skin and illuminated her eyes with a lining of kohl. And her accessory of choice? Mr Gavin Rossdale himself.

The MOCA-latte Red Sticker Campaign aims to generate discussion of the exhibition and street art in genearl by distributing “Approved” and “Disapproved” stickers across the city, which people can then stick onto current street art signifying their opinion on the piece.

We wonder if the A-listers will be doing some stickering too.

By Sarah Smith