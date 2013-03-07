Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery reveals her style IQ

For the December issue, InStyle chatted to Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery about walking the red carpet and what designers she likes to turn to for something a bit different, as well as her high street staples.

The lady of the house let us know what she thinks of the latest season’s 20s costumes in contrast to to the restricting corsets from the first season: "The latest series of Downton has been my favourite for costumes. For one thing, it's more comfortable as we're into the Twenties and mainly out of corsets. In one episode, Lady Mary wears this copy of a an original red Vionnet dress that's so current, I'd wear it now."

She let us in on her fabulous fashion moments including a chat with Tom Ford at the Met Ball in New York as they discovered they are both mutual fans of each other.

To read the full interview with Michelle and to also see ourf avourite fashion moments from 2012 plus more interviews with Dakota Fanning and the designers behind Valentino, pick up a copy of the December issue of InStyle out now…

By Bernadette Cornish