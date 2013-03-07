Downton Abbey Christmas special latest!

Take a sneak peek at the first pictures to be released from this year’s Downton Abbey Christmas special

The Downton Abbey Christmas special is already set to reminder for Christmas Day but ITV has released the first pictures from the one-off episode to make sure anticipation levels stay high.

Scheduled to air at 9pm on Christmas Day, the special episode will see Lord and Lady Grantham and the family head to Scotland to visit relatives at Duneagle Castle but we’ve been warned things might not be so merry for all.

ITV Director of Drama, Laura Mackie, has revealed: “This is one episode you will want to see live with millions of others and best have the tissues ready.”

And with talk of Dan Stevens aka Matthew Crawley leaving the show, no doubt there’s plenty of thrills to come.

We can’t wait!

