Downton Abbey cast hit New York

We're counting down the days until the Downton Christmas special, and it's clearly top of the casts' agenda too.
Hugh Bonneville and his co-stars have been busy promoting the series over in the US and he took to Twitter to share a tribute to the show with fans.
On their travels on the subway in New York, Hugh, and fellow Abbey stars Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow), Joanna Froggatt (Anna Bates), Sophie McShera (Daisy Robinson) and Brendan Coyle (John Bates) came across a 'Downtown' sign, which they cleverly obscured in a nod to the hit series they star in.
Hugh captioned the snap: "Out and about in #NYC #downtondoesdowntown."
The Downton special will air 8.45pm on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
