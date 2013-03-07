Downton Abbey cast hit New York

by: Hayley Spencer
7 Mar 2013

The cast of Downton Abbey played tribute to the show by posting a fun Twitter snap

We're counting down the days until the Downton Christmas special, and it's clearly top of the casts' agenda too.

Hugh Bonneville and his co-stars have been busy promoting the series over in the US and he took to Twitter to share a tribute to the show with fans.

On their travels on the subway in New York, Hugh, and fellow Abbey stars Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow), Joanna Froggatt (Anna Bates), Sophie McShera (Daisy Robinson) and Brendan Coyle (John Bates) came across a 'Downtown' sign, which they cleverly obscured in a nod to the hit series they star in.

Hugh captioned the snap: "Out and about in #NYC #downtondoesdowntown."

The Downton special will air 8.45pm on ITV1 on Christmas Day. Will you be tuning in? Tell us on Twitter.

