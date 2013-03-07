Double dress hit for both Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan at film premiere!

Brit actresses Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan wowed in two gorgeous dresses EACH at the premiere of Never Let Me Go last night!

It was a super stylish night for Britain last night as two of our brightest stars, Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan pulled out all the stops in the wardrobe department for the Never Let Me Go London Film Festival premiere.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY PICS

Having chatted to Keira at the Chanel SS11 show, it comes as no surprise to InStyle.co.uk that she went for a Chanel Fall 2010 Couture dress for the big night. Looking absolutely stunning in the cream knit, beaded, backless Chanel dress, Keira went for light, bouncy waves, giving her new bobbed hair a gorgeous Greta Garbo look. Eyes were smoky and smouldering, giving Keira's overall ensemble that timeless, elegant chic we know and love her for!

Carey Mulligan meanwhile went more 70s with her ensemble, working a Vionnet Spring 2011 white halterneck dress with side slits and a striking black and red print waist detail. Twisting her hair up into neat curls, Carey added a slick of red lippy to give her look a touch more glamour. Perfect!

CAREY MULLIGAN PICS

Earlier in the day, the actresses treated us to some other gorgeous dress goodies for their photocall. Keira opted for a more casual look in a silky blue printed handkerchief skirt from one of her favourite designers - Rodarte. She teamed it with a lacy vintage-style champagne blouse and tan Christian Louboutin platform pumps.

Carey went for a more bold colour in a rich mustard Pre-Spring 2011 Proenza Schouler pleated dress with black shoulder details and a black trimmed cinched-in waistband. Black YSL patent pumps added some extra sizzle to the look. We are absolutely loving the mustard and black combo on Carey!

And with a flurry of even more stunning dresses from the after-party to come, plus plenty more promotion for the film, we can't wait to see what's next in Keira and Carey's wardrobes!

By Tara Gardner