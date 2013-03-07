Double congrats! Celine Dion and Matt Damon welcome babies

It’s baby mania this week in Hollywood, as Matt Damon and his wife Luciana welcome their fourth daughter, while Celine Dion becomes the proud mother of twin boys!

Multiple Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion gave birth to two baby boys this Saturday at Florida's St Mary's Medical Centre. The prematurely-born babies are healthy, although they will spend the next few days in an incubator while their 42-year-old mother takes some well-deserved rest.

Celine's husband Rene Angelil and their 9-year-old son Rene-Charles are said to be thrilled with the joyous news, and can't wait to discuss baby names!

Meanwhile, Bourne Identity star Matt Damon, and his wife Luciana Barroso welcomed their fourth baby girl, Stella Zavala Damon, to the world in New York last week. The happy couple are already proud parents to three daughters, four-year-old Isabella, two-year-old Gia and 11-year-old Alexis (from Barroso's previous marriage), and couldn’t be more thrilled with the new addition.

However, the star couple have confirmed that they will not be expanding their family any further. Damon joked: "God no- with four I’m kind of hoping they pair off and leave us alone!"

And it looks as though the stars are already doing a fab job of juggling their nests, as actor Damon manages to balance daddy-hood with the Clint Eastwood-directed Hereafter, and is busy planning his next project filming the Coen Brothers' remake of the 1969 Jogn Wayne Film True Grit, while Celine is due to return to Las Vegas in March 2011 for a three-year concert residency at Caesar’s Palace.

It's a double congratulations from us!

By Asha Joneja

