Dita Von Teese has a new man, Louis Marie de Castelbajac

It's been romantic walks to the Eiffel Tower, glamorous nights out at the Cannes Film Festival and breakfasts for two in their Paris hotel suite. Dita Von Teese's new romance is going swimmingly, and her dashing beau couldn't be more different from ex husband, rocker Marilyn Manson.

The man in question is Louis Marie de Castelbajac, son of French designer Jean Charles de Castelbajac, and a Count to boot. He's a handsome, noble, well dressed Parisian and the pair seem to complement each other perfectly. We first spotted them getting cosy at the Coachella music festival back in April and since then their relationship has continued to blossom. At 25 he's eleven years her junior and we think they make an absolutely gorgeous pair.

Dita's love of all things French - particularly fashion and lingerie - is very well known, so perhaps un homme francais is the icing on her cake?

By Pat McNulty