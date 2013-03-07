Diane Kruger's a party pin-up at InStyle event

Diane Kruger gave us party outfit inspiration with a cute '50s style ensemble at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party in LA

With party season just about to kick off we're on the look out for outfit inspiration and at last night's InStyle and Hollywood Forgeign Press Association's party to celebrate the 2013 Awards Season, Diane Kruger gave us just that.

GET DIANE'S RED CARPET STYLE TIPS IN OUR VIDEO

The Inglourious Basterds actress shunned classic cocktail dresses in favour of flirty 50s-themed separates. Keeping it chic, she chose a palette of black and white, teaming a button-down crop top with high-waisted circle skirt both by Rochas, and accessorised with stand-out Chanel mirrored clutch and bow-detail shoe boots, also from the French fashion house. Bouncy centre-parted locks and fluttery lashes added to the retro feel.

SEE MORE DIANE KRUGER PICS

Take notes, ladies!

Follow us on Twitter for more celeb fashion news.