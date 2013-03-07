Diane Kruger is the new international spokesperson for L'Oréal

Fashionista favourite Diane Kruger is to be the latest celebrity face of L'Oréal Paris

Joining Cheryl Cole, Beyonce and Eva Longoria Parker, Diane Kruger is the latest in a long line of celebrities to be named spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris.

InStyle.co.uk are fully signed up fans of Diane Kruger… Whether she's dressed up for a celebrity party, sitting front row at a fashion show or just out with her handsome beau Joshua Jackson, Kruger is inevitably turned out in perfect style.

Talking about her new role as Spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, Diane said "I admire the brand, not only for the quality and innovation of its products, but also because it represents diversity and excellence across the world, values which are very close to my heart."

Vianney Derville, International General Manager of L'Oréal Paris said of the appointment; “A highly accomplished actress, Diane Kruger has won us over with her personality, natural grace and elegance."

By Pat McNulty