Diane Kruger is the new face of Calvin Klein’s latest scent

Inglourious Basterds star Diane Kruger is the new face of Calvin Klein's Beauty fragrance

Diane Kruger was escorted to last night’s Costume Institute Gala in New York by Calvin Klein Creative Director Francisco Costa – who’s just signed her as the face of the brand's new perfume, simply called Beauty. Red-carpet fave Diane wore a simple long-sleeved white Calvin Klein dress, accessorised with silver sandals, discreet jewellery and a small box clutch.

Former Calvin Klein fragrance faces include Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes (who memorably appeared nude in the TV ads for Calvin Klein's Secret Obsession).

Diane – who was a model before she began her stellar acting career – is also a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. Can this woman do no wrong?

Calvin Klein Beauty fragrance is set to be released this autumn – watch this space for news.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood