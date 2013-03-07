Diane Kruger admits she was a huge fan of Twilight

Diane Kruger has confessed she was "quite obsessed" with the Twilight saga

Next year, we'll see Diane Kruger return to the big screen in The Host - the latest film adaptation of a novel from Twilight author, Stephanie Mayer. While promoting the new flick, Diane admitted that before working with Stephanie she was already a big fan of her work.

SEE MORE DIANE KRUGER PICS

She told press: "“I think you have to live under a rock these days to not know the whole Twilight Saga. I have to admit, even though it’s not my age group, I was quite obsessed with Twilight."

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM TWILIGHT: BREAKING DAWN TOUR

Of her new release, she said: "I had not read The Host, but I was very excited to be a part of the project."

Diane's not the only one who was hooked on the Twi Saga, so we're sure The Host will be the perfect antidote to its end.

The Host hits cinemas in March 2013, watch the trailer below.

