Demi Moore simply sizzles on cover of W magazine

And we thought Demi couldn’t get much hotter!

Demi Moore proved she could still give any 20-year-old a run for their money as she strikes a stunning pose on the cover of the latest W magazine.

Dressed in a warrior-style gold mini with tousled locks and chunky jewellery, the actress defies her 47 years – and simply wows.

As well as looking super-hot, Demi talked a little about her gorgeous hubby Ashton.

‘The love he has for me makes me a better person by giving me the courage to take risks.

'I can fail and have someone who loves me just the same. I never knew it was quite possible.'

The A-lister also opens up about being one of the most followed celebrities on Twitter, saying: ‘People are much more interested in what I have to say directly, and that really changed the whole dynamic I have with fans.

'I can’t impress enough the difference in how people are perceiving me. They’re getting to see who I am.’

By Ruth Doherty