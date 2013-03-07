Demi Moore and Jennifer Aniston sparkle on night out together

All smiles for the two gorgeous girls as they pose for photos

Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore showed off their pearly whites, luxurious locks, and fab dress sense as they arrived at the 9th annual The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway last night.

SEE MORE JENNIFER ANISTON PICS HERE

The two Hollywood actresses (Demi with hubby Ashton) dressed in black ensembles and both wearing leather jackets.

Jen paired her leather number with an LBD, tights and to-die-for studded bag while Demi went for a monochrome dress, tights and buckled ankle boots.

SEE MORE DEMI MOORE PICS HERE

The ladies were in New York for the production of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, which features some of entertainment's biggest names (including Ashton himself) as they participate in six original short plays all in 24 hours.

We hope they had a good night.

By Georgie Hindle