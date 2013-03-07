Dawson's Creek cast reunion on the cards?

We could be seeing Michelle Williams and the Dawson's Creek gang back together as James Van Der Beek plans an on-screen reunion

There's a serious 90s revival under way, and just as the Spice Girls musical has got us in the mood for good old fashioned pop, the Dawson's Creek crew could be set to have us nostalgic for our teen TV-watching habits.

SEE MICHELLE WILLIAMS PICS

Now starring as himself in Don’t Trust the B*tch in Apartment 23, James Van Der Beek has a genius plot in the pipeline for the new season, which will see him attempting to reunite the cast of his former show.

SEE KATIE HOLMES PICS

Busy Phillips is confirmed to guest star, and we have high hopes that Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson will join her.

By Hayley Spencer

WATCH MICHELLE WILLIAMS IN TAKE THIS WALTZ

