David Walliams gets engaged to Lara Stone!

David Walliams, 38, last night announced his engagement to gorgeous model Lara Stone, 25, telling The Sun newspaper: 'It's true, we're engaged and blissfully happy.' He cheekily added: 'I wasn't planning to make a public announcement because I'm not a royal – yet.'

The pair’s whirlwind romance began last autumn and now it’s official, with David asking Lara’s parents for permission before getting down on one knee with a vintage engagement ring in hand in Los Angeles.

Lovely Lara has been seen on the catwalk at Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christopher Kane, Stella McCartney, Prada, Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs and more… you name it, she’s walked it! We wonder which lucky designer will make the dress?

With David’s predeliction for dressing up as a “laydee” in Little Britain, perhaps there’ll be two wedding dresses at the bound-to-be star-packed nuptials.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood