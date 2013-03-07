David Walliams and Lara Stone's date night!

Newly weds David Walliams and Lara Stone seem to be enjoying married life as they dined in style at the C Restaurant in London last night!

David Walliams and Lara Stone hit the West End restaurant arm-in-arm, looking more loved up AND stylish than ever.

SEE DAVID WALLIAMS AND LARA STONE'S WEDDING PICS

Both in head-to-toe black, supermodel Lara embraced a LBD and sheer tights with ankle boots, while hubby and comedian David went for a dapper black suit and tie combo.

Lara’s tousled sandy locks added a sassy edge to her look as she draped a black winter coat over her shoulders. And showing off her gold wedding ring worn on a necklace for added glam, the model looked absolutely smitten with her hubby.

LOOK OF THE DAY

They were joined by friends including Jamie and Louise Redknapp, Tamara Beckwith and Italian hubby Giorgio Veroni, as well as Dave Gardner, for a couples' evening of wining and dining.

Married life is clearly agreeing with the pair!

By Asha Joneja