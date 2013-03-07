David Gandy praises Romeo Beckham's modelling debut

Ten-year-old Romeo Beckham sent a collective 'aww' across the fashion industry when his debut campaign was revealed back in December, and now he's received a nod of approval from seasoned male model, David Gandy.

Currently the face of Dolce & Gabbana, David has no shortage of experience as a clothes horse, and of Romeo's cheeky performance he commented: "Romeo looks like a natural to me and does a wonderful job for a great British brand."

While some critics have commented on Romeo's young age, David shrugged off the criticism, saying: "He looks as though he really enjoyed himself and had fun. It would be very hard to set an age limit for models when most brands have a children's line."