David Beckham shares cute family pictures!

As he played his last match for LA Galaxy, David Beckham shared some adorable snaps of the family celebrating with the MLS cup…

David Beckham celebrated his final appearance for football team LA Galaxy with a series of cute family moments, captured in these pictures, which he shared on Facebook.

BECKHAM FAMILY ALBUM

After the team was triumphant in the Major League Soccer Cup match, the Beckham family all took turns to get up close with the trophy.

Showing a smartly dressed David and Victoria Beckham, the happy celebrity couple were joined by their three boys, with Cruz and Romeo still sporting the mini LA Galaxy kit they wore to step on to the pitch with daddy David before the game began.

Announcing that he is looking for one final sporting challenge to end his career with, it’s possible that the Beckham family will be moving back to the UK, as VB was spotted looking for houses in South London. Watch this space!