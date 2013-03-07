David Beckham is back in new H&M underwear ads

H&M have released hot new shots of David Beckham in his briefs to mark the success of his Bodywear range…

David Beckham made a nation of women swoon when he debuted his Bodywear collection for H&M and the accompanying photo shoot in February, and to celebrate its success he's stripped down to shoot another sultry campaign.

After posing for the shots in LA, David commented: “I am so excited about this new campaign for David Beckham bodywear at H&M. I wanted to express the strength and quality of the collection with these images, and also the wearability and fit. I love the range, and feel so comfortable in each of the pieces. It has become second nature for me to wear it!”

And he certainly looks at home in the black and white pics snapped by Alasdair McLellan.

A new drop of Becks' underwear will land in stores in November to cater for Christmas.

By Hayley Spencer