H&M have a Christmas treat for us in the form of all-new pics of David Beckham modelling his latest underwear drop…

Just in time for Christmas, David Beckham is back with the third release of his Bodywear range for H&M.

The new range includes loungewear, a hooded dressing gown and towels, and to show them off, Becks is back baring his killer abs in the campaign images.

These pics are the perfect festive treat for us, and the new range will do nicely for our boyfriend's Christmas stockings - well done, H&M.

