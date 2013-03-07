David and Victoria Beckham to name baby Justine Bieber Beckham?

David Beckham revealed what son Romeo Beckham wants to call the new baby on the Jimmy Kimmel chat show...

A guest on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel, David Beckham revealed that his son Romeo really wants to name the new baby Justine Bieber Beckham - after his favourite pop-star.

David explained that Romeo had said: "'So now we know it's a girl, he said, "Well, how about Justine Bieber Beckham?'"

He added: 'The funny thing is, I was on the way to school drop off the other day and my youngest said, "Do you think we could have a play date with Justin Bieber?" I think he's a little bit busy."

Despite their sons' love of the pint-sized pop-star, Clearly David and Victoria aren't too keen on the name, with plenty of other ideas - which David remained tight-lipped about.

He also admitted that Vic was thrilled about expecting a little girl: "We've got three beautiful boys and we're ecstatic to have another one on the way but when we first found out, we went for the scan and they said, "oh, it's a boy" and we were like "great" but Victoria was like, "Ahh, another penis in the house"."

He added: "'She thinks there's too many in the house already. So then we went back for the next scan and they said, "oh, we think it's a girl". So we were like, "oh, ok, well, that's amazing".

"And then on the final scan they said it's definitely a girl so, yeah, it's incredible."

Watching from the wings with their sons Romeo and Cruz, Victoria tweeted: "Sitting with the all the boys in the green room watching David film tonights show x we are so proud of him!!! X vb"

David also revealed how sporty his boys are, with eldest son Brooklyn at football try-outs, and their regular outings to see the LA Lakers play.

By Tara Gardner