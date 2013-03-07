David and Victoria Beckham to move back to London?

Good news for Beckham fans – Victoria, David, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper may be returning to the UK full time, as Victoria Beckham was spotted looking round several South London pads this week.

California has been the Beckham family home for the last eight years, but perhaps the family are ready for a move following the news that David is leaving football team LA Galaxy in search of a new sporting challenge to finish his career.

VB wrapped up in a winter coat and flared jeans to check out houses in London, including the £10m Richmond mansion that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt rented while living in the UK last year.

The new home will add to the Beckham’s impressive property portfolio, which includes their home in LA, and their Hertfordshire house, known as Beckingham Palace.

We can’t wait to welcome them back!