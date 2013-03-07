David and Victoria Beckham to leave the US?

David Beckham has revealed that after a six-year stint at the club, he will play his last game for LA Galaxy next week. Elaborating on the news he added that he would not be retiring, but was looking for "one last challenge."
And so rages speculation where the destination for his next sporting engagement will be and in turn the Beckham family's new nest.
Paris has been touted as a strong contender for the family to set up home, given the fashion connection for Victoria Beckham, and a previous interest from French club Paris Saint Germain in singing Becks.
Or, could it be time for the brood to make a homecoming to the UK? We'll just have to wait and see.
