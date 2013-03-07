David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 13 year anniversary!

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this week.

The happy couple tied the knot on 4 July 1999, in one of the most talked about showbiz weddings ever.

It's thought that romantic David had struggled with what to get his wife as an anniversary gift, eventually coming up with the idea to create a book of their memories together, from love letters to the kids' hospital birth tags. Cute!

And it's non stop celebrations from the Beckham camp as they prepare for baby Harper's first birthday next week. It's thought that they will be hosting a big party in their LA mansion with celeb pals and a pink theme!

