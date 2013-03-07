David and Victoria Beckham celebrate son Cruz’s birthday

David and Victoria Beckham and their brood of four were out in full force this week celebrating little Cruz’s eighth birthday in London, before flying out to Paris.

Mum Victoria Beckham kept a close watch on her children while working next season’s must have hue – cobalt blue – which was matched by Cruz’s bright jacket, which he donned after their trip to France.

But once again baby Harper Beckham stole the show, styling up ballerinas and a pretty printed dress in London, before being changed into boots and a jacket to fly to Paris.