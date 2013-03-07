Dannii Minogue's hair makeover

The X Factor judge has ditched her bob and come over long length and fabulous

Dannii Minogue's hair has become the hot topic of X Factor conversation on the InStyle.co.uk desk since this year's series began.

From one week to the next we've seen her wear her hair bequiffed, slicked back, with hair accessories... the list goes on.

Her hot hairstylist, the ultra-creative coiffeur Christian Vermaak, gave Dannii a to-die-for side swept waved bob for her X Factor appearance on Saturday.

But come Sunday the star had undergone a serious barnet makeover and was wearing a high ponytail with the lengths crimped and worn over one shoulder.

Whatever will she pull of next? We'll be sure to let you know!

By Pat McNulty