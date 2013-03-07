Dannii Minogue wows in one-shouldered dress and flawless hair

Dannii Minogue may be down to one last contestant in this year's X Factor following the shock departure of Lucie Jones last week but last night her luck was in as she scooped a gong at Cosmopolitan Magazine Awards.

Dannii picked up her award looking ultra-glam and proved she's also a winner in the style stakes in this scene-stealing black one-shouldered gown.

Adding a little tough luxe edge to her look, Dannii donned just the one fingerless leather glove with bejewelled rose detail - very Karl Lagerfeld. A pair of glossy black platform heels finished her red carpet look.

As ever, we were holding our breath to see what spectacular hairstyle Dannii would pull off for the event. As it happened she kept it simple with her trademark bob blowdried to an ultra-shiny finish.

And though her outfit was utterly perfect, when she spoke to reporters Dannii put her glow down to other factors. She said; 'When you're having a good time at work and in your love life, it shows.' We couldn't agree more.

By Pat McNulty