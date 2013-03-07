Dannii Minogue returns to the X Factor

Last night's episode saw Dannii return to our screens as she just discovered she's got the Boys for the live shows

It's been a busy year for former-InStyle cover girl Dannii Minogue, not only has she become a mother to baby Ethan, she's also launched her fashion line, Project D, and starred in her own reality show on ITV. But it seems there's no stopping Ms Minogue as she's now returned to the X Factor in time to select the contestants who will make it onto the live shows from the boys chosen at boot camp.

We'll see the eight hotly-tipped under 28s fly out to meet Dannii in Australia on next week's show, where she will selected just three to go on and potentially win her the competition.

After an ecstatic reaction to being assigned the category on last night's show, it seems Dannii's confident her group has the potential to help her take the mentoring crown.

'I think I have a good chance with my category,' she told X magazine, but also revealed it was tricky to make her final selection, 'as a mentor do I want someone I can mould, or do I want someone who’s going to say I’m going to do what I’m going to do anyway? It was the toughest decision out of all of the years.'

With Cheryl also back for good after her bout of Malaria, we can expect our fill of style and hair inspiration, as well as some quality tunes too, of course.

By Hayley Spencer

