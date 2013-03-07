Dannii Minogue celebrates the launch of her first fragrance from her Project D collection!

X Factor judge Dannii Minogue and her business partner Tabitha Somerset Webb hosted a tea party at Harvey Nichols to celebrate Project D's first perfume!

As if launching a successful fashion label AND being a judge on TV's biggest show - X Factor - wasn't enough, Dannii Minogue has now brought out her first fragrance, simply called Project D.

Unveiling the gorgeous new scent to a star-studded crowd gathered for a ladylike afternoon of tea, cakes and perfume at Harvey Nichols, Dannii and business partner Tabitha Somerset Webb toasted the success of their joint style venture.

Dressed in a gorgeous blue dip-dyed prom dress from the collection, Dannii was the perfect hostess as she mingled with guests including Donna Air and former X Factor contestant Ruth Lorenzo.

Launching their fashion label back in April while Dannii was pregnant with baby Ethan, the design duo have made a big splash in the industry, recently unveiling their latest party collection.

Their first ever fragrance is a new venture for the Project D label and went on sale exclusively at Harvey Nichols this month. A girlie and playful scent featuring bergamot, ylang ylang and purple orchid, Project D's new fragrance is an absolute must for the Christmas wishlist!

We've already got ours!

By Tara Gardner

